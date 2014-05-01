ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch hires two advisers from UBS, Deutsche Bank

May 1 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s private banking and investment unit said on Thursday it hired two veteran advisers from UBS AG and Deutsche Bank Securities.

Howard Rowen and Halsey Smith joined the Los Angeles office of Merrill Lynch’s Private Banking & Investment Group.

Rowen, who joined from UBS, and Smith, from Deutsche Bank Securities, managed about $3 billion in client assets at their previous firms and had fees and commissions in excess of $1 million.

A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined to comment on the departure. UBS could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)