a year ago
MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch hires three advisers from UBS
September 15, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch hires three advisers from UBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch hired three financial advisers from UBS Group AG for its Manhattan East complex.

Harry Lewkowitz, who has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, joined as a managing director, wealth management adviser and senior portfolio manager on August 4.

Jeff Gersten and Jeffrey Schoenfeld joined as senior vice presidents, senior financial advisers and senior portfolio managers.

Gersten, who was a member of the Lewkowitz-Gersten Wealth Management Group along with Lewkowitz, has more than 15 years of experience, while Schoenfeld has 25 years of experience in financial services. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

