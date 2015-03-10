ON THE MOVE-BofA Merrill Lynch hires adviser from RBC

March 10 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch unit has hired financial adviser Ronald Slevin and his wealth management team from Royal Bank of Canada for its New York office.

Slevin and his three-person team managed more than $300 million in assets at RBC and had over $2.5 million in annual fees and commissions, Merrill Lynch said on Tuesday.

The team comprises George Gladman, Jared Stone and client associate Jeffrey Tucker.

RBC could not be immediately reached for comment on the departures. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)