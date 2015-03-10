FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-ON THE MOVE-BofA Merrill Lynch hires adviser from RBC
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 10, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-ON THE MOVE-BofA Merrill Lynch hires adviser from RBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds RBC confirmation on departures)

March 10 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch unit has hired financial adviser Ronald Slevin and his wealth management team from Royal Bank of Canada for its New York office.

Slevin and his three-person team managed more than $300 million in assets at RBC and had over $2.5 million in annual fees and commissions, Merrill Lynch said on Tuesday.

The team comprises George Gladman, Jared Stone and client associate Jeffrey Tucker.

A RBC spokeswoman confirmed the departures. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.