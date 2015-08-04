FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-BofA Merrill Lynch hires three advisers from Morgan Stanley
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 4, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-BofA Merrill Lynch hires three advisers from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch said on Tuesday it has hired three financial advisers from Morgan Stanley.

Merrill Lynch said Stephen Renie, Michael Arthur, Jennifer Hall and their “multi-million dollar” advisory practice joined its office in Cincinnati.

The team has more than $300 million of client assets under management.

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management’s adviser headcount was up 187 for the quarter ended June, bringing its total to 14,370 advisers.

Merrill Lynch hired around 20 brokers in June who managed a combined $1.8 billion in assets at their previous firms, including a dozen from Barclays Wealth Management. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.