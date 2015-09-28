FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch forms wealth management group
September 28, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Merrill Lynch forms wealth management group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - BofA Merrill Lynch said four financial advisers joined wealth management adviser Emily O‘Connell and her team to form OAKS Wealth Management Group.

Bob Krumholz and Becca Siegel, who were senior financial advisers at Merrill Lynch, had $1.8 million in production and $270 million in assets under management last year.

Jennifer Kim and McGee Jacobson, who joined from Wells Fargo , worked as investment analyst and registered senior client associate, respectively.

The new wealth management group will be based in Austin, Texas. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

