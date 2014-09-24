FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baxter to market Merrimack's cancer drug outside U.S.
September 24, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Baxter to market Merrimack's cancer drug outside U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Drug developer Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would partner with Baxter International Inc to develop and market its pancreatic cancer drug outside the United States, sending its shares up as much as 27 percent premarket.

Merrimack said it would receive a $100-million upfront payment from Baxter in the current quarter and could earn up to $120 million more in milestone payments for the drug, code named MM-398.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Merrimack could receive another $280 million in development and milestone payments from Baxter if the drug is shown to be successful in a second pancreatic cancer indication.

Merrimack is eligible to receive another $220 million if it can develop the drug for two more indications and will retain marketing rights for the drug in the United States. The rights in Taiwan are held separately.

The company is in the process of applying for approval for MM-398. Baxter expects to apply for regulatory approvals outside the United States in 2015.

Merrimack shares were up about 24 percent at $8.95 in trading before the bell on Wednesday. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

