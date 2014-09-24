UPDATE 2-Baxter to market Merrimack's cancer drug outside U.S.

* Merrimack to get $100 million upfront payment from Baxter

* Baxter to file for approval outside U.S. by early 2015

* Merrimack shares touch nearly 2-yr high of $8.41 (Adds analyst comments; updates shares)

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would partner with Baxter International Inc to develop and market Merrimack’s pancreatic cancer drug outside the United States.

Merrimack’s shares soared as much as 16 percent to nearly a two-year high of $8.41.

Merrimack said it would receive a $100 million upfront payment from Baxter in the current quarter and could earn up to $120 million more in milestone payments specific to the first indication of the drug, code named MM-398.

“Merrimack had cash to last into 2015. This deal should push out their cash burn runway through 2016,” Cowen and Company analyst Eric Schmidt told Reuters in an email.

The brokerage said in a note that the drug had a strong chance of getting U.S. approval. Analysts added that they expected MM-398 to be priced at $80,000 per patient, with estimated annual sales of more than $500 million in 2019.

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Merrimack could receive another $280 million in development and milestone payments from Baxter if the drug is shown to be successful in a second pancreatic cancer indication.

Merrimack is eligible to receive another $220 million if it can develop the drug for two more indications and will retain marketing rights for the drug in the United States. The rights in Taiwan are held separately.

The analysts expect these future milestone payments to essentially cover Merrimack’s share of the development costs for expanding the use of MM-398.

The company is in the process of applying for approval for MM-398. Baxter expects to apply for regulatory approvals outside the United States in 2015.

Merrimack will now shift focus to MM-121, another experimental drug being tested in several kinds of cancer. The company has initiated a partnering process around MM-121, it said on a conference call.

Merrimack shares were up about 8.3 percent at $7.78 in afternoon trading on Wednesday. More than 8.7 million shares were traded by 1208 ET, over six times the stock’s 10-day average. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)