Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Merrimack Pharmaceutical Inc’s pancreatic cancer therapy, Onivyde, making it the company’s first approved drug.

Onivyde, when used in combination with chemotherapy drugs 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) and leucovorin, is intended to treat metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have failed to respond to treatment with chemo drug gemcitabine. (1.usa.gov/1kvFKVt)