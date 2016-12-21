BRIEF-Air Canada and Cathay Pacific to introduce codeshare services
* Air canada and cathay pacific to introduce codeshare services and reciprocal mileage accrual and redemption benefits in strategic cooperation
Dec 21 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday it would stop a mid-stage study involving advanced breast cancer patients, following the recommendation of an independent panel.
Continuing the study would unlikely show the drug's benefit over rival treatments, according to the independent data and safety monitoring board and a subsequent futility analysis, Merrimack said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.
PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Dec 22 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called on Thursday for the country to expand its nuclear weapons capabilities until the world "comes to its senses" - a signal he may support costly efforts to modernize the aging U.S. nuclear arsenal.