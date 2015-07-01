FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas counties lose appeal in dispute against mortgage registry
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 1, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Texas counties lose appeal in dispute against mortgage registry

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has rejected claims by three Texas counties that a national mortgage registry run by the nation’s banks ignored state property laws, ruling that there was no evidence that the registry corrupted public land records.

In a decision on Friday, a three-judge panel for the 5th Circuit said there was nothing in the court records suggesting that land records are inaccurate because of the recording procedures used by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, or MERS. MERS was represented by lawyers at Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LCHVAm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.