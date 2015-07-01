Texas counties lose appeal in dispute against mortgage registry

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has rejected claims by three Texas counties that a national mortgage registry run by the nation’s banks ignored state property laws, ruling that there was no evidence that the registry corrupted public land records.

In a decision on Friday, a three-judge panel for the 5th Circuit said there was nothing in the court records suggesting that land records are inaccurate because of the recording procedures used by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, or MERS. MERS was represented by lawyers at Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

