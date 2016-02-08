Connecticut court rejects mortgage registry's challenge to fees

The Connecticut legislature did not violate the U.S. or state Constitution when it imposed a roughly $5 million fee increase on a mortgage registry created by the country’s biggest banks, the state’s highest court ruled on Monday.

In a decision affirming a trial court’s ruling, the Connecticut Supreme Court said the legislature was within its rights to require the Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, or MERS, to pay about three times more in mortgage recording fees than other mortgage companies.

