FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Connecticut court rejects mortgage registry's challenge to fees
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 8, 2016 / 11:47 PM / 2 years ago

Connecticut court rejects mortgage registry's challenge to fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Connecticut legislature did not violate the U.S. or state Constitution when it imposed a roughly $5 million fee increase on a mortgage registry created by the country’s biggest banks, the state’s highest court ruled on Monday.

In a decision affirming a trial court’s ruling, the Connecticut Supreme Court said the legislature was within its rights to require the Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, or MERS, to pay about three times more in mortgage recording fees than other mortgage companies.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20Gro8a

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.