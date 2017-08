Eleven Oregon counties have sued a nationwide mortgage registry run by the country's biggest banks, alleging it cheated them out of $50 million in mortgage recording fees.

The Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems (MERS) was set up in the 1990s by banks to speed the process of creating mortgage-backed bonds, which often involved selling the same mortgage several times.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fx7VRA