Montgomery County, mortgage registry spar over 300-year-old law

(Reuters) - An electronic mortgage registry run by major U.S. banks misread centuries of Pennsylvania law by asserting that mortgages do not have to be recorded in public land records, lawyers for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania told a federal appeals court.

In a brief on Tuesday, lawyers for the county said the Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, or MERS, has been a “selective and inaccurate” historian by arguing in court filings that the state’s 300-year-old land recording law has long made recording optional.

