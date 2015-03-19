FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Montgomery County, mortgage registry spar over 300-year-old law
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 19, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Montgomery County, mortgage registry spar over 300-year-old law

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An electronic mortgage registry run by major U.S. banks misread centuries of Pennsylvania law by asserting that mortgages do not have to be recorded in public land records, lawyers for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania told a federal appeals court.

In a brief on Tuesday, lawyers for the county said the Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, or MERS, has been a “selective and inaccurate” historian by arguing in court filings that the state’s 300-year-old land recording law has long made recording optional.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1956YvT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.