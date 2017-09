Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mertiva AB :

* Says AGM approved the board’s proposal that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2013/2014

* Decided that the company’s financial year shall run from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31

* Current financial year is extended to run from Sept. 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)