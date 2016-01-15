4th Circuit affirms $2 mln verdict in pelvic mesh trial

Jan 15 -

A federal appeals court on Thursday affirmed an award of $2 million against manufacturer C.R. Bard in the first jury verdict in multidistrict litigation involving transvaginal mesh implants, upholding the trial judge’s decision to exclude evidence of the device’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by Bard’s attorneys at Greenberg Traurig, who had sought a new trial or a reduction of the $1.75 million punitive damages award to plaintiff Donna Cisson.

