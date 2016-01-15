FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4th Circuit affirms $2 mln verdict in pelvic mesh trial
January 15, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

4th Circuit affirms $2 mln verdict in pelvic mesh trial

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Jan 15 -

A federal appeals court on Thursday affirmed an award of $2 million against manufacturer C.R. Bard in the first jury verdict in multidistrict litigation involving transvaginal mesh implants, upholding the trial judge’s decision to exclude evidence of the device’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by Bard’s attorneys at Greenberg Traurig, who had sought a new trial or a reduction of the $1.75 million punitive damages award to plaintiff Donna Cisson.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TZRewr

