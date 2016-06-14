UPDATE 1-Mesoblast shares slump to 2009 low as Teva ends partnership

* Mesoblast shares plummet 42 pct to lows not seen since 2009

SYDNEY, June 14 (Reuters) - Mesoblast Ltd shares lost more than a third of their value on Tuesday, after drugs giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ended a research partnership with the experimental stem cell therapy company.

The Australia-based Mesoblast said on Tuesday it had regained full rights to its experimental therapy for advanced chronic heart failure, which is in late stage testing.

The company said it had secured a finance facility to meet funding requirements.

Morningstar healthcare analyst Chris Kallos said management had not elaborated on the detail of the new arrangements.

"This type of risk is typical of late stage development biotech companies," Kallos said. "There's high uncertainty now."

Mesoblast shares slumped 42 percent in afternoon trade on Tuesday after its shares resumed trading following a suspension on June 1, pending an announcement.

The Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva can still benefit from any eventual success as one of Mesoblast's top shareholders. Teva inherited about 14 percent of the Australian company through its acquisition of Cephalon and has assisted in development of the therapy.

"The operational support we received from Teva has been excellent," Mesoblast Chief Executive Silviu Itescu said in a telephone interview.

Teva, through Cephalon, held about 60 percent of the rights to the therapy. Teva's current strategy did not include further pursuing the heart failure treatment, known as MPC-150-IM, Itescu said.

A Credit Suisse report last month forecast peak sales of $4.1 billion for the heart failure treatment.

The company said it expects to complete its pivotal 600-patient Phase III trial by the end of next year.

An independent data monitoring committee found no safety issues and strongly recommended continuing the study after reviewing data from the first 175 patients, Mesoblast said. The trial is designed to show that the treatment can significantly reduce heart failure hospitalizations and deaths.

Mesoblast said it would seek a large company partner to help sell the treatment, if approved.

"For sales and marketing, we will be partnering with a major cardiovascular company that has an existing sales force and commitment to the heart failure field," Itescu said.

Chronic heart failure is a debilitating progressive disease in which the heart becomes enlarged and increasingly unable to sufficiently pump blood to the rest of the body.

Mesoblast uses a specialized type of adult stem cells to create an "off-the shelf" product that could be used in many patients. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in NEW YORK and Jonathan Barrett in SYDNEY; Editing by David Gregorio and Jacqueline Wong)