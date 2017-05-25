FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
CORRECTED-Australia's Mesoblast flags "going concern" doubts
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
May 25, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-Australia's Mesoblast flags "going concern" doubts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects cash reserve figure to $69.1 mln, not $69,122)

May 25 (Reuters) - Australian regenerative medicine maker Mesoblast Ltd said on Thursday it needed new funding from a third party partner or from capital raising to continue in business as it had cash reserves of $69.1 million.

"There is a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the group's ability to continue as a going concern," it said in a filing to the U.S. Stock Exchange.

Shares in Mesoblast were down 4.8 percent in late afternoon trade.

Reporting by Sandhya Sampath. Editing by Jane Wardell and Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.