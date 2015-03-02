FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MET Holding gets EUR 400 mln syndicated market loan -statement
Why no city should want Amazon's HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
March 2, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

MET Holding gets EUR 400 mln syndicated market loan -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 2 (Reuters) - Swiss-based energy sales and trading group MET Holding AG signed a 400 million euro syndicated market loan with five banks late last month, ING Bank , one of the participating banks said in a statement on Monday.

The other four participating banks are Credit Suisse AG , Citibank Europe Plc., Hungary’s OTP Bank and UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt.

“The Facilities consist of loans and trade instruments, refinance the Company’s existing facilities and will be used for general corporate purposes,” the statement said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

