UPDATE 1-Meta Financial to raise $34.2 mln through share sale

* To sell 1.6 mln shares at $21.91, a 7 pct discount to Friday’s close

* To sell shares to Philadelphia Financial, Altamount Capital

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Meta Financial Group Inc said it will raise $34.2 million in a share sale, more than a third of its current market value, to support growth at its payment services business.

The company’s Meta Payment Systems division was stopped last year by federal regulators from entering into new third-party relationships without prior written approval, due to its rapid growth and inadequate risk management.

The supervisory orders also required the company to submit plans to raise capital levels at the banking unit.

The company will sell 1.6 million shares at $21.91 per share, a 7 percent discount to the stock’s Friday close of $23.52 on the Nasdaq.

Meta Financial will sell these shares to hedge funds, including Altamount Capital Partners, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco, and prepaid card company NetSpend Holdings Inc.

Meta Payment Systems, which is one of the largest sponsors of prepaid card and ATM programs in the United States, issues a large numbers of NetSpend’s prepaid cards.

NetSpend said it owned 150,000 shares of Meta Financial Group, as of a regulatory filing on August 9.

Philadelphia Financial reported a nearly 9 percent stake in Meta Financial, in a regulatory filing in February.

Brookside Equity Partners, Weintraub Capital Management, Harvest Capital Strategies and JTH Holding Inc - parent of Liberty Tax Service - will also buy shares under the purchase agreements.