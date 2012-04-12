FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea buys copper, zinc for June-July
#Basic Materials
April 12, 2012 / 1:55 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea buys copper, zinc for June-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - South Korea purchased 3,000
tonnes of copper and 2,500 tonnes of zinc via tenders on
Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its
website (www.g2b.go.kr).	
    Details of the purchases are as follows:  	
    -- Copper	
    TONNES   SUPPLIER               PREMIUM	
    3,000    LS-Nikko Copper Inc    $93	
    NOTE: The premium is over London Metal Exchange prices.	
    --Zinc  	
    TONNES   SUPPLIER               PREMIUM	
    1,500    Young Poong Corp       $134	
             	
    1,000    Young Poong Corp       $144	
    NOTE: The premium is over London Metal Exchange prices.    	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Sugita Katyal)

