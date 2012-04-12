S.Korea buys copper, zinc for June-July

SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - South Korea purchased 3,000 tonnes of copper and 2,500 tonnes of zinc via tenders on Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: -- Copper TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM 3,000 LS-Nikko Copper Inc $93 NOTE: The premium is over London Metal Exchange prices. --Zinc TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM 1,500 Young Poong Corp $134 1,000 Young Poong Corp $144 NOTE: The premium is over London Metal Exchange prices. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Sugita Katyal)