FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea buys 3,000 T aluminium, seeks 500 T lead
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 14, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea buys 3,000 T aluminium, seeks 500 T lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought a total of
3,000 tonnes of aluminium via tenders for arrival by August 31,
the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website
(www.g2b.go.kr). 	
    The country also reissued a tender to buy 500 tonnes of lead
for arrival by September 18, after passing on the tender on June
12, a company source said.	
    The reissued tender for lead of minimum 99.99 percent purity
will close at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) on June 18. The product should
be from London Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands and arrive
at the port of Incheon.	
    Details of the aluminium purchases are as follows:	
    TONNE    SUPPLIER                   PREMIUM(CIF/T)	
    2,000    LG International Corp      $210	
             	
    1,000    Glencore International AG  $230	
             	
    *Note: The above premiums are over LME prices.	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.