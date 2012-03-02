FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea buys aluminium, lead, nickel; seeks copper
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 2, 2012 / 2:48 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea buys aluminium, lead, nickel; seeks copper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - South Korea purchased 6,000
tonnes of aluminium and 200 tonnes of nickel via tenders, the
state-run Public Procurement Service said. 	
    It also issued tenders for a total of 3,000 tonnes of
grade-A copper cathode of London Metal Exchange (LME) registered
brands with a purity of more than 99.99 percent for shipment by
June 15 to the port of Incheon.	
    Registration for the copper cathode tenders will close at 2
p.m. (0500 GMT) for 2,000 tonnes and 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) for 1,000
tonnes on March 8, the agency said on its website
(www.g2b.go.kr). 	
    Details of the purchases are as follows:	
    --Aluminium ingot 	
    TONNES   SUPPLIER                            PREMIUM(CIF/T) 
 	
     2,000   LG International Corp   $142           
 	
     3,000   Glencore International AG $130           
 	
     1,000   Glencore International AG $125           	
    --Nickel	
    TONNES   SUPPLIER                               PREMIUM	
       200   Daewoo International Corp  $420  	
    --grade-A copper cathode	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.