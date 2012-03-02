S.Korea buys aluminium, lead, nickel; seeks copper

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - South Korea purchased 6,000 tonnes of aluminium and 200 tonnes of nickel via tenders, the state-run Public Procurement Service said. It also issued tenders for a total of 3,000 tonnes of grade-A copper cathode of London Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands with a purity of more than 99.99 percent for shipment by June 15 to the port of Incheon. Registration for the copper cathode tenders will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) for 2,000 tonnes and 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) for 1,000 tonnes on March 8, the agency said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: --Aluminium ingot TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) 2,000 LG International Corp $142 3,000 Glencore International AG $130 1,000 Glencore International AG $125 --Nickel TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM 200 Daewoo International Corp $420 --grade-A copper cathode (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)