S.Korea buys aluminium, nickel -PPS
May 11, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea buys aluminium, nickel -PPS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - South Korea purchased a combined
4,000 tonnes of aluminium and 300 tonnes of nickel via tenders,
the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website
(www.g2b.go.kr).	
    Details of the purchases are as follows:	
    - Aluminium	
    TONNE   SUPPLIER                   PREMIUM(CIF/T)	
    3,000   Glencore International AG  $179.75	
            	
    1,000   LG International Corp      $177	
            	
    Note: The above premiums are over London Metal Exchange
(LME) prices.	
    - Nickel	
    TONNE   SUPPLIER                   PREMIUM(CIF/T)	
      300   Glencore International AG  $750 	
    Note: The above premium is over LME prices.	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

