S.Korea buys aluminium, nickel -PPS

SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - South Korea purchased a combined 4,000 tonnes of aluminium and 300 tonnes of nickel via tenders, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: - Aluminium TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) 3,000 Glencore International AG $179.75 1,000 LG International Corp $177 Note: The above premiums are over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. - Nickel TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) 300 Glencore International AG $750 Note: The above premium is over LME prices. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Richard Pullin)