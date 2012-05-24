FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea buys 500 T aluminium, seeks 200 T nickel
May 24, 2012

S.Korea buys 500 T aluminium, seeks 200 T nickel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 500 tonnes of
aluminium from LG International Corp at $188 per
tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) on a cost, insurance and
freight (CIF) basis, the state-run Public Procurement Service
said. 	
    It also issued a tender for 200 tonnes of nickel from London
Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands of more than 99.95
percent purity for shipment by Aug. 30 to the port of Incheon.	
    Registration for the nickel tender will close at 2 p.m.
(0500 GMT) on May 30, the agency said on its website
(www.g2b.go.kr).	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)

