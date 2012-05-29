FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea buys 3,000 T copper, 300 T tin
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 29, 2012 / 1:11 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea buys 3,000 T copper, 300 T tin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - South Korea purchased a combined
3,000 tonnes of copper and 300 tonnes of tin via tenders on May
25, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website
(www.g2b.go.kr).	
    Details of the purchases are as follows:  	
    Copper	
    TONNE   SUPPLIER                   PREMIUM(CIF/T)  	
    3,000   LS-Nikko Copper Inc.       $51	
    Note: The above premium is over London Metal Exchange (LME)
prices.	
    Tin	
    TONNE   SUPPLIER                   PREMIUM(CIF/T)  	
      300   Hanwha Corp                $670	
            	
    Note: The above premium is over London Metal Exchange (LME)
prices.	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.