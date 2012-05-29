S.Korea buys 3,000 T copper, 300 T tin

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - South Korea purchased a combined 3,000 tonnes of copper and 300 tonnes of tin via tenders on May 25, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: Copper TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) 3,000 LS-Nikko Copper Inc. $51 Note: The above premium is over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. Tin TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) 300 Hanwha Corp $670 Note: The above premium is over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)