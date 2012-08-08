S.Korea buys aluminium, seeks copper

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought 2,000 tonnes of aluminium via a tender for October arrival while issuing a separate tender to buy 3,000 tonnes of copper, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).

The agency said it bought aluminium from Glencore International AG at a premium of $230 per tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis.

The tender for LME registered copper with minimum 99.99 percent purity will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Aug. 17 and the product should arrive to the port of Incheon by Nov. 15, it added. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)