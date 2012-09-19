FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea buys nickel, tin for Oct-Nov
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 19, 2012 / 2:11 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea buys nickel, tin for Oct-Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 500 tonnes of
nickel for arrival by Oct. 31 and 400 tonnes of tin for arrival
by Nov. 12 via tenders, the state-run Public Procurement Service
said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    --Nickel
    TONNE    SUPPLIER/PREMIUM (CIF/T)               ORIGIN
    300      Glencore International AG/ $675        Norway
              
    200      Eramet Korea Ltd/ $524                 France    
    --Tin
    TONNE    SUPPLIER/PREMIUM (CIF/T)               ORIGIN
    300      Samji Corp/ $619                       Malaysia
    100      LG International Corp/ $749            Thailand 
             
    Note: The above premiums should be paid above the London
Metal Exchange (LME) spot prices, it said.                    

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.