UPDATE 1-S.Korea buys 3,000 T zinc for December
September 27, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-S.Korea buys 3,000 T zinc for December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Buys 500 T from Korea Zinc via tender on Tuesday
    * Buys remainder from YoungPoong, STX via Thursday tenders

 (Adds Thursday tender results)
    SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - South Korea bought a total of
3,000 tonnes of zinc for arrivals by Dec. 3 via tenders closed
on Tuesday and Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement
Service (PPS) said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchases for zinc with minimum 99.995
percent purity are as follows:
    -- Bought on Tuesday
    TONNE       SUPPLIER          PREMIUM 
     500        Korea Zinc Inc    $164
                
    *Note:  The premium is over London Metal Exchange prices.
    -- Bought on Thursday
    TONNE       SUPPLIER          PREMIUM 
     500        YoungPoong Corp   $164 
                
    2000        STX Corp          $155
                
    *Note:  The premium is over London Metal Exchange prices.

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Jijo Jacob and Himani
Sarkar)
 (Jane.Chung@thomsonreuters.com; +82-2-3704-5644; Reuters
Messaging: jane.chung.reuters.com@reuters.net)

