S.Korea buys zinc; seeks lead, aluminium
#Basic Materials
July 13, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea buys zinc; seeks lead, aluminium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 2,000 tonnes
of zinc for arrivals in September via tenders on Thursday, the
state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website
(www.g2b.go.kr). 
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    TONNE   SUPPLIER         PREMIUM(CIF/T) 
    1,000   Korea Zinc Inc   $159
            
    1,000   Young Poong Corp $159
            
    * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices.
    The agency separately issued tenders to buy a total of 6,000
tonnes of aluminium and reissued a tender for 1,000 tonnes of
lead after passing on the tender on Thursday. Details of the
aluminium and lead tenders are as follows:
    --Aluminium tenders at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) on July 24
    TONNE   ARRIVAL/PORT    ORIGIN
    3,000   Sept 30/Incheon Western
    3,000   Sept 30/Incheon Non-Western
    * Note: For products of Western origin, the agency excludes
those from China, India, Russia and Egypt. All of the metals
should be from LME registered brands with minimum 99.7 percent
purity.
    --Lead tender at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on July 17
    TONNE   ARRIVAL/PORT
    1,000   Sept 28/Busan
    * Note: All of the products should be from LME registered
brands with minimum 99.99 percent purity.

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
