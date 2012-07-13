S.Korea buys zinc; seeks lead, aluminium

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 2,000 tonnes of zinc for arrivals in September via tenders on Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) 1,000 Korea Zinc Inc $159 1,000 Young Poong Corp $159 * Note: The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. The agency separately issued tenders to buy a total of 6,000 tonnes of aluminium and reissued a tender for 1,000 tonnes of lead after passing on the tender on Thursday. Details of the aluminium and lead tenders are as follows: --Aluminium tenders at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) on July 24 TONNE ARRIVAL/PORT ORIGIN 3,000 Sept 30/Incheon Western 3,000 Sept 30/Incheon Non-Western * Note: For products of Western origin, the agency excludes those from China, India, Russia and Egypt. All of the metals should be from LME registered brands with minimum 99.7 percent purity. --Lead tender at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on July 17 TONNE ARRIVAL/PORT 1,000 Sept 28/Busan * Note: All of the products should be from LME registered brands with minimum 99.99 percent purity. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jijo Jacob)