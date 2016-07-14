FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea buys tin, copper for Oct-Nov
#Switzerland Market Report
July 14, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

S.Korea buys tin, copper for Oct-Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - South Korea bought a total of 200
tonnes of tin and 2,000 tonnes of copper for arrival between
October and November via spot tenders that closed on Thursday,
the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website
(www.g2b.go.kr).
    The PPS purchased the tin products from Malaysia, while it
bought the copper products from the Philippines. 
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    
    --Tin 
    TONNES   SUPPLIER                PREMIUM    ARRIVAL
        50   Koma Global Co Ltd         $740    Oct.13, 2016
       100   Koma Global Co Ltd         $450    Oct.27, 2016
        50   Koma Global Co Ltd         $740    Nov.11, 2016
    
    --Copper
    TONNES   SUPPLIER                PREMIUM    ARRIVAL
     2,000   Glencore Int'l AG           $64    Oct.31, 2016
    
     *Note : The above premiums were made over London Metal
Exchange (LME) prices. The metal products will arrive at the
port of Incheon. 

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
