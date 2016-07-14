S.Korea buys tin, copper for Oct-Nov

SEOUL, July 14 (Reuters) - South Korea bought a total of 200 tonnes of tin and 2,000 tonnes of copper for arrival between October and November via spot tenders that closed on Thursday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). The PPS purchased the tin products from Malaysia, while it bought the copper products from the Philippines. Details of the purchase are as follows: --Tin TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM ARRIVAL 50 Koma Global Co Ltd $740 Oct.13, 2016 100 Koma Global Co Ltd $450 Oct.27, 2016 50 Koma Global Co Ltd $740 Nov.11, 2016 --Copper TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM ARRIVAL 2,000 Glencore Int'l AG $64 Oct.31, 2016 *Note : The above premiums were made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. The metal products will arrive at the port of Incheon. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)