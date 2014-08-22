FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auto parts maker Metaldyne Performance files for IPO
August 22, 2014

Auto parts maker Metaldyne Performance files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - American Securities LLC-backed auto parts maker Metaldyne Performance Group Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc are the lead underwriters for the offering. (bit.ly/1q5sqoY)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore)

