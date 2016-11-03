FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
American Axle to buy Metaldyne Performance for $1.6 bln
November 3, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

American Axle to buy Metaldyne Performance for $1.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. auto-parts maker American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc said it would buy Metaldyne Performance Group Inc for about $1.6 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to bolster its powertrain and drivetrain product lines.

The deal will also additionally include the assumption of $1.7 billion of Metaldyne's debt.

Shareholders of Metaldyne, which makes components for use in powertrain and suspension applications for vehicles, will get $13.50 per share in cash and 0.5 share of American Axle stock, the companies said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

