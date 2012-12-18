FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Metalloinvest to buy 20 pct stake from VTB by year-end-CEO
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 18, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Metalloinvest to buy 20 pct stake from VTB by year-end-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest iron ore miner Metalloinvest, controlled by the country’s richest man Alisher Usmanov, plans to buy VTB’s 20 percent stake of the company by year-end, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

VTB bought the 20 percent stake in Metalloinvest last year for a price of between $2 billion and $3 billion from minority shareholder Vasily Anisimov, a source said at the time.

“By the end of this year Metalloinvest will become the owner of its 20 percent stake,” Eduard Potapov told journalists, declined to say how much the company plans to pay for the stake.

Potapov added that this stake may be used during a possible initial public offering of Metalloinvest.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Megan Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.