FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-Metallum buyout backed with 295 mln euros of debt
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 22, 2013 / 3:22 PM / 4 years ago

RLPC-Metallum buyout backed with 295 mln euros of debt

Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners’ acquisition of a majority stake in European scrap metal refiner, recycler and trader Metallum is backed with 295 million euros ($387.62 million) of debt financing, banking sources said on Monday.

TowerBrook agreed to buy a majority stake in Metallum from Alpha Private Equity earlier this month and the transaction is expected to close in August, the companies said in a statement.

Alpha acquired Metallum in 2007 and tried to sell it last year to First Reserve.

But the buyout was ultimately pulled and Alpha conducted a 260 million euro dividend recapitalisation instead - a process that refinanced Metallum’s debt and increased it to allow a payout, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The buyout will be welcomed by bankers eager to do deals following a lack of M&A this year.

BNP Paribas has provided TowerBrook with leveraged loans to back its acquisition, which BNP will now sell to other banks and institutional investors in a syndication process, bankers said.

The debt is split between a 50 million euro, five-year term loan A, paying 450 basis points (bps) over Euribor; a 50 million euro, six-year term loan B, paying 500 bps over Euribor; a 160 million euro, six-year borrowing base facility, paying 450 bps over Euribor; and a 35 million euro, five-year capital expenditure facility, paying 450 bps over Euribor, bankers said.

Metallum comprises two companies, Belgium headquartered Metallo Chimique which is a leader in the European copper and tin secondary refining market, and Switzerland-headquartered Metallum Group, a leading European metal scrap recycling business, operating in several European countries as well as the Middle East and Asia, according to the statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.