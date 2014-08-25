FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Metall Zug reports H1 net sales of CHF 417.7 mln
August 25, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Metall Zug reports H1 net sales of CHF 417.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds mln in the headline)

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Aug 25 (Reuters) - Metall Zug AG : * Says H1 net sales CHF 417.7 million versus CHF 419.7 million year ago * Says H1 net income CHF 31.9 million versus CHF 70.8 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT CHF 26.7 million versus CHF 22.9 million year ago * Sees EBIT for the full year 2014 to be on a par with the previous year * Sees 2014 result no longer able to benefit from extraordinary effects of Zug

estates holding ag shares and will be lower than in 2013 * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1AM2JhR] * Further company coverage

