Alcoa ramps up criticism of CFTC over LME warehouse reform

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Inc has stepped up efforts to challenge the U.S. commodities regulator’s intervention in the London Metal Exchange’s warehousing reform plan, criticizing its handling of the issue for a second time in as many months.

In a letter dated July 27, Alcoa general counsel Max Laun called on Timothy Massad, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to retract its decision to delay ruling on the LME application to register as a “foreign board of trade” in the United States.

In March, the CFTC deferred considering the application, citing concerns the exchange had not made sufficient progress in addressing warehouse queue lengths.

Alcoa sent the letter, which Reuters has reviewed, two months after the company first questioned if the agency has the legal authority to intervene on the issue. It filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to find out what had caused the CFTC to delay its decision.

The latest letter again accused the CFTC of overstepping its authority in attempting to regulate a foreign exchange as it privately pushed for the LME to introduce reforms, including a cap on rents at warehouses.

“If the Commission would like to examine the performance of the LME aluminum contract, Alcoa requests that the Commission establish a fair, inclusive and open process for doing so,” Laun wrote in the letter.

Laun also asked to schedule a meeting between Massad and Alcoa Chief Financial Bill Oplinger later this month.

The letter added that Alcoa had “not yet received a response” to its FOIA request.

The CFTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move illustrates the deepening concerns among aluminum producers about the impact of the LME rule changes on prices, which have plunged close to or below breakeven for a large portion of global smelters.

The disagreement comes after the LME implemented reforms that increased the rate at which metal must be delivered out of warehouses, a response to years-long queues and financing deals that drew intense regulatory and legislative scrutiny.

Aluminum has flooded the market in part as a result of the new rules, and LME aluminum futures prices and the premiums customers pay on top of them for physical delivery AL-PREM have tumbled this year, hobbling producers like Alcoa and Rusal. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Richard Chang)