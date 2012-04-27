UK targets autumn for new moves against metal theft

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - The British government said new proposals aimed at clamping down on costly metal theft, which has damaged power lines and railways, could come into force by autumn this year but that policing the measures was unlikely to require fresh funding.

The government said on Friday it has put forward amendments to a bill that prohibits cash payments for the purchase of scrap metal, requires records to be kept of payment recipients, and increases maximum fines for offences.

“If the Bill is enacted, it is envisaged that these provisions would come into effect in autumn 2012,” it said in a response to a report by the transport committee of the House of Commons, the lower house of parliament.

“This would provide a direct means of tracking the financial audit trail for sales of scrap metal, and hence go a substantial way towards enabling the identification of the sellers of stolen material.”

But it said further funding, advocated by the parliamentary committee, was not likely to be needed to beef up the British Transport Police’s metal theft unit beyond 5 million pounds already allocated.

Thefts of items such as copper cable have led to widespread communications and rail network disruptions in Britain and across Europe while criminals stripping lead off church roofs and from other historic buildings have badly damaged heritage sites.

They cost the domestic economy upwards of 770 million pounds ($1.26 billion) according to figures from the UK’s Association of Chief Police Officers in July.

Prices of metals such as copper shed 21 percent of their value last year, but their resale value remained high enough to lead to about 16 incidents of metal theft a day against energy networks, according to the Energy Networks Association (ENA), which represents telecoms provider BT and Network Rail.

About 1.5 billion pounds of Britain’s 5 billion pound-a-year scrap metal industry is cash-based, making it ideal for making money quickly without leaving a paper trail.

“The fact that they have done that is very encouraging. I would anticipate that the cashless scheme will take full effect in a few months,” said Tony Glover, head of press and public affairs at the ENA.

“In many ways I liken the cashless regime as the jewel in the crown. They will now have to use cheques, bank transfers and cards so it’s all traceable.”

Around 15,000 tonnes of metal is stolen annually, according to the British Metals Recycling Association (BMRA). The UK recycles about 13 million tonnes of metal every year.

“Metal theft rates have fallen quite drastically in some parts of the country because the police have done a very good job in clamping down on this crime,” said BMRA director general Ian Hetherington.

“The 5 million pounds originally allocated has had some impact and we would like to have seen an extension of that as it continues to provide the sort of intelligence coordination which we think this needs.”

In England’s North East, which police say is the epicentre of railway metal theft, police started trials of a system this year under which scrap sellers must prove their identity so that stolen metal can be traced.($1 = 0.6178 British pounds) (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Anthony Barker)