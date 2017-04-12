By Pratima Desai
| LONDON, April 12
LONDON, April 12 Seasonally stronger copper
demand in top consumer China and dwindling stocks of scrap are
expected to narrow the discount between metal for nearby
delivery against the three-month contract, which hit a four-year
high this week.
The discount or contango for the cash copper contract
against the three-month forward on the London Metal Exchange
jumped to $35.25 a tonne MCU0-3 this month, matching the high
hit in June 2013. It closed at $27.25 on Tuesday compared with a
$3 premium in January.
"As second-quarter physical buying gets underway the
contango will decline," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar
said. "Copper rallied because people were worried about supply
disruptions, it saw scrap dealers around the world sell
inventory, the bulk of which has probably already come through."
China is the world's largest consumer, accounting for nearly
half of global demand estimated at more than 23 million tonnes
this year. Chinese demand typically rises in the second quarter
ahead of the summer months when construction and industrial
activity picks up.
The trigger for scrap dealers to release stocks was higher
benchmark copper prices, which climbed above $6,200 in
February, the highest since March 2015 and a gain of nearly 30
percent since November last year.
Citi analyst David Wilson expects scrap supplies to
increase by one million tonnes this year relative to 2016,
overwhelming losses of around 385,000 tonnes from disruptions at
mines.
"We expect the rate of scrap flow to slow into the second
half of the year, as scrap inventories at merchants are drawn,"
Wilson said, adding that disruptions could cut mine supply by
around 7 percent this year.
That is above the 5 percent analysts typically assume.
Disruptions include strikes in Chile at BHP Billiton's
Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, and
in Peru at Cerro Verde.
In Indonesia, production at Freeport-McMoRan's giant
Grasberg mine in Papua fell after the government banned copper
concentrate exports on Jan. 12, part of an effort to boost the
local smelter industry.
These problems gave the impression of bottlenecks and supply
shortages, but there was no shortage of concentrate for
smelters, Aurubis, Europe's largest copper producer,
said in a newsletter.
"There were large amounts of cathode that suddenly appeared
on the official warehousing system," it said.
Stocks of copper in LME-approved warehouses rose more than
70 percent to above 340,000 tonnes in the first half of March
but have since fallen more than 30 percent to below 260,000
tonnes. They are expected to fall further as demand strengthens
over the next three months.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)