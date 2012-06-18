London copper rises to near 3-week high on Greek vote

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Reuters) - London copper surged over 1 percent on Monday to its highest since May 30 after after pro-bailout parties in Greece won a slim parliamentary majority on Sunday, easing fears that Greece may exit the euro zone.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.4 percent to a session high of $7,615 a tonne.

The New Democracy and PASOK parties, which support a bailout that could save the country from bankruptcy, could form a slim parliamentary majority after elections on Sunday.

The euro and risk currencies also jumped in response on Monday and Asian share markets opened higher. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Richard Pullin)