London copper rises to near 3-week high on Greek vote
June 18, 2012 / 12:16 AM / in 5 years

London copper rises to near 3-week high on Greek vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Reuters) - London copper surged over 1 percent on Monday to its highest since May 30 after after pro-bailout parties in Greece won a slim parliamentary majority on Sunday, easing fears that Greece may exit the euro zone.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.4 percent to a session high of $7,615 a tonne.

The New Democracy and PASOK parties, which support a bailout that could save the country from bankruptcy, could form a slim parliamentary majority after elections on Sunday.

The euro and risk currencies also jumped in response on Monday and Asian share markets opened higher. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
