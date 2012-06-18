METALS-London copper rises to near 3-week high on Greek vote

* Copper hits near 3-week high of $7,615 a tonne * Greece's anti-bailout SYRIZA party concedes defeat * Euro hits 1-month high around $1.2748 (Updates prices; adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, June 18 (Reuters) - London copper surged 1.4 percent on Monday to its highest since May 30 after pro-bailout parties in Greece won a slim parliamentary majority, easing fears that Greece may exit the euro zone. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange jumped to a session peak of $7,615 a tonne, its highest in nearly three weeks, but gave up part of its gains to be up around 1.1 percent by 0033 GMT. Investors were cheered by news that Greece's New Democracy and PASOK -- parties that support a bailout that could save the country from bankruptcy -- could form a slim parliamentary majority after elections on Sunday. The euro jumped to a one-month high and Asian shares rose on Monday in response. Also on Sunday, French President Francois Hollande's Socialists won a resounding parliamentary majority, strengthening his hand as he presses euro zone paymaser Germany to support debt-laden states weighed down by austerity cuts and ailing banks. Good news out of the euro zone offset further gloomy data out of the United States that added to signs that the economy's recovery is on shaky ground. Figures showed factory output contracting in May for the second time in three months and families took a dimmer view of their economic prospects in early June. The bad data, however, also upped the chances of the Federal Reserve launching new stimulus measures. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange is expected to open higher, tracking gains in London after closing the previous session 1.8 percent higher at 55,070 yuan a tonne. Base metals prices at 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7593.25 82.75 +1.10 -0.09 LME Alum 1945.00 12.00 +0.62 -3.71 HG COPPER JUL2 342.85 4.50 +1.33 -0.22 LME Zinc 1910.00 6.00 +0.32 3.52 LME Nickel 16900.00 75.00 +0.45 -9.67 LME Lead 1935.00 12.00 +0.62 -4.91 LME Tin 19700.00 0.00 +0.00 2.60 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Richard Pullin)