METALS-London copper rises to near 3-week high on Greek vote
#Basic Materials
June 18, 2012 / 1:01 AM / 5 years ago

METALS-London copper rises to near 3-week high on Greek vote

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Copper hits near 3-week high of $7,615 a tonne
    * Greece's anti-bailout SYRIZA party concedes defeat
    * Euro hits 1-month high around $1.2748

 (Updates prices; adds quotes, details)
    By Carrie Ho
    SHANGHAI, June 18 (Reuters) - London copper surged 1.4
percent on Monday to its highest since May 30 after pro-bailout
parties in Greece won a slim parliamentary majority, easing
fears that Greece may exit the euro zone. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
jumped to a session peak of $7,615 a tonne, its highest in
nearly three weeks, but gave up part of its gains to be up
around 1.1 percent by 0033 GMT. 
    Investors were cheered by news that Greece's New Democracy
and PASOK -- parties that support a bailout that could save the
country from bankruptcy -- could form a slim parliamentary
majority after elections on Sunday. 
    The euro jumped to a one-month high and Asian shares rose on
Monday in response. 
    Also on Sunday, French President Francois Hollande's
Socialists won a resounding parliamentary majority,
strengthening his hand as he presses euro zone paymaser Germany
to support debt-laden states weighed down by austerity cuts and
ailing banks. 
    Good news out of the euro zone offset further gloomy data
out of the United States that added to signs that the economy's
recovery is on shaky ground. 
    Figures showed factory output contracting in May for the
second time in three months and families took a dimmer view of
their economic prospects in early June. 
    The bad data, however, also upped the chances of the Federal
Reserve launching new stimulus measures.
    The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange is expected to open higher, tracking
gains in London after closing the previous session 1.8 percent
higher at 55,070 yuan a tonne.
    
                                                               
  Base metals prices at 0023 GMT
  Metal              Last       Change   Pct Move YTD pct chg
  LME Cu            7593.25     82.75     +1.10     -0.09
  LME Alum          1945.00     12.00     +0.62     -3.71
  HG COPPER JUL2     342.85      4.50     +1.33     -0.22
  LME Zinc          1910.00      6.00     +0.32      3.52
  LME Nickel       16900.00     75.00     +0.45     -9.67
  LME Lead          1935.00     12.00     +0.62     -4.91
  LME Tin          19700.00      0.00     +0.00      2.60
 
   Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
   ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE 
 third month
                                                               
 
 (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
