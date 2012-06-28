FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Copper turns positive after U.S. data
#Basic Materials
June 28, 2012 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

Copper turns positive after U.S. data

Maytaal Angel

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Copper turned positive on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, while U.S. first quarter economic growth numbers met market expectations.

Benchmark three month copper at the London Metal Exchange rose 0.05 percent to trade at $7,409 a tonne at 1241 GMT, from a close of $7,405 a tonne on Wednesday. It was at $7,400 just before the data release.

Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Keiron Henderson

