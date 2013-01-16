UPDATE 1-Deutsche global metals head Key to leave bank-source

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Raymond Key, global head of metals trading at Deutsche Bank, is due to leave, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday as the bank undergoes a major restructuring.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The source did not give a reason for the departure, but added that Key had been splitting his time between London and his native New Zealand for the past year or so.

Last month, sources said Deutsche’s global head of commodities, David Silbert, was leaving as the bank made steep staff cuts at its U.S. and European power and gas trading desks.

At the time, one source familiar with the developments said Deutsche had no plans to exit any of its commodities trading businesses despite downsizing the operation.

Silbert hired Key in 2007 as Deutsche’s head of metals trading in 2007. Key previously worked for Morgan Stanley , where he was head of precious metals, and Credit Suisse.

Deutsche, together with Barclays and J.P. Morgan , broke into the commodities arena in the last decade with acquisitions or aggressive growth to challenge established veterans Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

But all five had to shrink operations after the 2008 financial crisis in the face of rising regulations and a regulatory crackdown on proprietary trading, when deals are done by banks for themselves rather than on behalf of clients.

Deutsche Bank and Barclays, regarded as Europe’s most successful investment banks, will take a knife to bonuses for investment bankers in the coming weeks as they seek to tackle high costs, people familiar with the matter said this week.

Last month, Deutsche said that its radical restructuring plan would hit fourth-quarter profits “significantly” as the bank gets on with cleaning up its balance sheet, but said there was no cause for investors to be alarmed.