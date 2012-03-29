Does Run declares force majeure on lead production

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Doe Run late Wednesday declared force majeure on its primary lead production at its smelter in Herculaneum, Missouri due to a fire last week at the smelter’s electric substation, it said.

U.S.-based Doe Run, a privately held integrated lead producer, expected production at the smelter would be suspended for four to six weeks while it replaced equipment and made repairs.

“The damage to our Herculaneum plant’s substation is significant,” said Gary Hughes, general manager of Doe Run’s Primary Smelting Division.

“We’ve identified the damaged equipment and have replacement parts ordered. Delivery and installation of the equipment is expected to take four to six weeks. We’re doing all that we can to expedite the process, but in the meantime our primary metal production is on hold,” he said. (Reporting By Chris Kelly)