FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Does Run declares force majeure on lead production
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 6 years ago

Does Run declares force majeure on lead production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Doe Run late Wednesday declared force majeure on its primary lead production at its smelter in Herculaneum, Missouri due to a fire last week at the smelter’s electric substation, it said.

U.S.-based Doe Run, a privately held integrated lead producer, expected production at the smelter would be suspended for four to six weeks while it replaced equipment and made repairs.

“The damage to our Herculaneum plant’s substation is significant,” said Gary Hughes, general manager of Doe Run’s Primary Smelting Division.

“We’ve identified the damaged equipment and have replacement parts ordered. Delivery and installation of the equipment is expected to take four to six weeks. We’re doing all that we can to expedite the process, but in the meantime our primary metal production is on hold,” he said. (Reporting By Chris Kelly)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.