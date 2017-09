NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs in a report seen by Reuters on Friday slashed its 2015 price forecasts for several base metals due to cost deflation while raising their estimate for gold.

The investment bank lowered its influential 2015 price forecasts for copper, aluminum, zinc, lead, nickel and platinum, the report showed. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Marcy Nicholson)