Rio Tinto exec sees moderation in iron ore prices
June 26, 2012 / 11:47 AM / 5 years ago

Rio Tinto exec sees moderation in iron ore prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 26 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto the world’s second-largest miner of iron ore after Brazil’s Vale expects moderation in iron ore prices going forward as additional supply comes on stream, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

“The demand outlook is strong but supply is responding as well,” Alan Davies, president of international operations for Rio Tinto told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a Metal Bulletin iron ore conference.

“Iron ore prices are high from historic standards now but as supply comes on we would expect a moderation in the price on the medium term.”

