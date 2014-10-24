FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore exchange plans low grade iron ore swaps, futures
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore exchange plans low grade iron ore swaps, futures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) plans to add two more iron ore derivatives early next year to its suite of products, targeting the lower-grade market, it said on Friday.

The new swaps and futures will be based on iron ore with 58 percent iron content, adding to the current products based on 62 percent content.

SGX, which already clears more than 90 percent of globally traded iron ore swaps, said in a statement the launch of the new products was subject to regulatory approval.

The derivatives are due to be separately cash settled against Metal Bulletin and TSI 58 percent iron ore indices.

“With the spot market for lower-grade products growing ever larger, the introduction of a high-LOI 58 percent futures contract is very timely,” Henrietta Lee, managing director of Caravel Metallurgical Ltd, was quoted as saying in the SGX statement.

LOI - loss on ignition - refers to the amount of moisture and trapped volatile oxides or carbonates in the ore. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.