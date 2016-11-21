FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Surplus in global lead market narrows in September -ILZSG
#Basic Materials
November 21, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

Surplus in global lead market narrows in September -ILZSG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A global surplus of lead narrowed
to 4,400 tonnes in September from a revised surplus of 8,900
tonnes in August, data from the Lisbon-based International Lead
and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Monday.
    For the year to September, the market saw a surplus of
38,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 37,000 tonnes in the first
nine months of last year.

    All numbers in thousands of tonnes. 
    
                  Sept    Aug     Jan-Sept  Jan-Sept
                  2016    2016    2016      2015
 Mine output      366.8   361.1   3306      3667
 Refined output   888.3   882.3   7986      8085
 Refined usage    883.9   873.4   7948      8122
 Refined balance    4.4     8.9     38       -37
 
 (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)

