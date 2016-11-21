Surplus in global lead market narrows in September -ILZSG

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A global surplus of lead narrowed to 4,400 tonnes in September from a revised surplus of 8,900 tonnes in August, data from the Lisbon-based International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Monday. For the year to September, the market saw a surplus of 38,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 37,000 tonnes in the first nine months of last year. All numbers in thousands of tonnes. Sept Aug Jan-Sept Jan-Sept 2016 2016 2016 2015 Mine output 366.8 361.1 3306 3667 Refined output 888.3 882.3 7986 8085 Refined usage 883.9 873.4 7948 8122 Refined balance 4.4 8.9 38 -37 (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Susan Fenton)