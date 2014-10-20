FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 20, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

LMEWEEK-HKEx aims to develop HK-Shanghai trading link for commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Exchange (HKEx) , which owns the London Metal Exchange, hopes to eventually adapt a new share trading link between Hong Kong and Shanghai for commodities, its chief said on Monday.

The Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges plan to soon launch Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, which will allow investors in Hong Kong and mainland China to trade listed shares in each others’ market.

“If that works and is successfully launched in the coming weeks there’s no reason not to believe you can replicate that in the commodity space,” said Charles Li, chief executive of HKEx.

“If we are able to find a way to replicate Hong Kong Shanghai Stock Connect in commodities, that will be a transformation,” he told a seminar in London during LME Week, the top annual gathering for the industrial metals sector. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal and Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)

