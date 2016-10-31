LMEWEEK-LME may make molybdenum a cash contract, scrap steel billet futures

* Cash moly contract may attract speculators

* LME hopes cobalt will ramp up volumes

* Steel billet has seen no trades this year

* Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2fm4Is2

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange is likely to change its molybdenum contract from physical to cash settlement in a bid to revive the moribund contract, but is looking at ditching its failed steel billet futures, a source close to the matter said.

The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, is likely to stick with other thinly-traded contracts such as cobalt and aluminium premiums, hoping they will ramp up volumes, said the source, who is familiar with the thinking of LME executives, but declined to be named.

"The LME has been in dialogue with the industry and are looking to make moly cash-settled," the source told Reuters.

The move to a cash contract may help attract funds, which prefer financial contracts, other trading sources said.

The LME declined to confirm the move, but said in a statement: "With molybdenum, as with any other LME contract, we are open to suggestions regarding the contract specifications and are considering adjustments to maximise industry use."

Molybdenum, which can withstand extreme temperatures, is mainly used in steel alloys, including so-called "superalloys" for aircraft and military applications.

MOVE TO LONG-TERM CONTRACTS

Trading volumes in the LME moly contract, launched in 2010, have totalled only 144 lots this year through September and did not trade at all in August and September. Turnover dipped 7 percent last year to 356 lots.

"The (LME) moly contract was always going to be difficult," said a European physical trader who declined to be named.

The metal is largely a byproduct of copper, but producers are only interested in hedging the red metal and not the secondary product, the trader said.

Further dampening interest in the LME contract, the spot physical market in the metal has dwindled in recent years, with more business done in long-term contracts, he added.

Cobalt, another minor metal launched at the same time as molybdenum, has fared a bit better, with 2,859 lots through September, although that compares with 8,668 lots for all of 2015.

Using monthly averages, that's a decline of 56 percent this year for the contract in cobalt, a byproduct of nickel also used in steel alloys.

The LME is still optimistic, however, saying: "Cobalt is a small market, but industry has been supportive in adopting LME pricing, and we expect liquidity will develop further as market users increasingly value our transparent pricing and risk-management solutions."

DELISTING BILLET?

The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. , has had more success with its new cash-settled contracts in steel scrap and rebar, which have seen volumes so far this year of 20,782 lots and 5,394 lots respectively.

When they were launched last November, the LME decided to stick with its physically-delivered steel billet contract to see if there would be any arbitrage synergies.

That was not the case, however, and the billet contract, launched in 2008, has not traded at all this year, after only 28 lots in 2015.

The industry source said the LME was considering delisting the steel billet contract after it failed to gain any traction.

The exchange declined to confirm that, but said, "We are pleased to see LME steel scrap and rebar volumes thrive ... the success of these contracts suggests that the steel market supports a cash-settled over a physically settled contract." (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Greg Mahlich)